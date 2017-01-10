First Alert Forecast: Today marks the start of a warming trend

SUMMARY: High pressure shifts off the coast today, we’ll start a nice warming trend through the rest of the week. Here are the latest forecast details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear and cold. Temperatures are in the teens again inland and 20’s at the coast. Watch for areas of black ice on the roads again this morning, especially inland. You’ll need to spend some time scraping the car of frost.

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds and sun. Warming up by afternoon after a cold start. Highs will be in the 40’s to near 50 inland and 50’s at the coast. A 20 percent chance of a late afternoon shower is possible, especially inland.

TONIGHT: A few passing showers are possible, especially at the coast. Not as cold tonight, lows are in the 30s and 40s inland and 40s and 50s along the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front tries to sink south into the area Wednesday, bringing the chance for a few rain showers. That front fizzles out as high pressure holds strong off the East Coast. Temperatures jump into the 60’s to near 70 to end out the week!

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

