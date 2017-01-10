Car covered in salt? Hitting the car wash can prevent long-term damage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As temperatures rise and melt the ice on the ground, cars are left covered in the salt, sand and the chemicals used to treat the roads. When that happens, it is important to wash your car sooner rather than later.

“It makes the driving part safer, but it’s bad for the automobile,” said Robert Stone, Pugh’s Tire and Services manager.

It not just bad for the outside of your car. The residue can mess up the interior as well.

“If you don’t get that off, it will cause these joints to rust,” said Stone. “…It can cause some corrosion underneath brake lines (and) suspension parts.”

In a worse-case scenario, your brakes could fail if the grime is not cleaned off.

When you do go to the car wash, make sure you choose a place that’s going to clean your car’s undercarriage because it is vital to the car’s well-being.

Some people did not waste any time getting their car cleaned. Havoline Xpress Lube and Auto Spa off Firetower Road was packed Tuesday.

Everybody wants to get that salt cleaned up; prevent that rust and corrosion,” said John McFarling, who works at the car wash.

Cars made their way in and out all day.

“Previous years, we’ve had cars all the way out to Firetower (Road),” McFarling said.

Though it is important to get your car clean, you still have plenty of time. McFarling said it takes extensive salt damage to cause serious problems.

“We’re talking years of going through this type of salt and brine and not washing it off,” said McFarling.