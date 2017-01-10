(9) Florida State tops (7) Duke, 88-72; ‘Noles off to best start in school history

Duke guard Derryck Thornton (12) and Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) react as they walk to the bench for a time out during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament against Notre Dame, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, helping No. 9 Florida State beat No. 7 Duke 88-72 on Tuesday night.

Dwayne Bacon and Terance Mann had 13 points apiece as the Seminoles (16-1, 4-0) set a school record with their 11th straight win, breaking a mark that had stood since 1970. It is also the first time they have started 4-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Blue Devils took a 50-48 lead on a Luke Kennard jumper before the Seminoles, who were playing their first regular-season game as a top-10 team since 1993, grabbed control with a 16-4 run over a five-minute span.

Kennard led Duke (14-3, 2-2) with 23 points.(9)

