Police: Man shot at Kinston apartment complex

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A man was shot at a Kinston apartment complex and taken to the hospital Saturday, Kinston Police said Monday.

Officers said they responded to a call after 2 p.m. Saturday at the St. Johns Village Apartments, where they found 23-year-old Jordan Lawson-Moore had been shot in his left forearm.

Lawson-Moore told officers he was standing in the rear of the apartment complex when two unknown black males with braided hair shot at him.

Lawson-Moore then told officers he ran to an apartment and called 911. He was taken to UNC-Lenoir for treatment.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

