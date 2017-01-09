Pitt Co. road conditions improve, but icy stretches remain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thousands are back on the streets after snow, sleet and freezing rain made the roads treacherous over the weekend.

9OYS drove all around Pitt County Monday to take a look at the conditions.

While most main roads are dry, some secondary roads are still slick with ice.

Louis Strickland lives off Ballard Crossroads Road.

“It’s gotten considerably better, but it’s still black ice and everything where the shade and trees are,” said Strickland.

Kevin Mulligan, Greenville Public Works, said that is the case across the county and inside city limits.

“Areas that are blocked out from the sun, by trees, they’re going to see some problems,” Mulligan said.

No matter how slow you’re going, you can still feel how slippery the road is in some spots.

Pitt County DOT maintenance engineer Randy Hall said crews from neighboring counties have come in to help put down salt and brine to improve road conditions.

“We are starting to spread out to the smaller, two-lane primary routes and moving some trucks into the secondary roads to help clear those,” said Hall.

Hall still said if you don’t need to be on the roads, do not venture out.

Crews can get streets cleared faster if fewer vehicles are on the road.

“Anytime we have equipment on the road, it’s easier when we don’t have traffic interfering with our work,” said Hall. “If you see our equipment, try to be patient.”