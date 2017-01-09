Onslow Co. deputies investigate Walmart larcenies, woman wanted for questioning

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the people involved in larcenies from two Walmarts.

Investigators say the woman, pictured below, is wanted for questioning in connection to larcenies at the Walmarts in Richlands and on Yopp Road.

Deputies say she drives an early 2000’s model Ford Focus that is burgundy/red in color with custom rims.

Anyone with information about the larcenies or the identity of the woman is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273 or the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113.