Onslow Co. deputies investigate Walmart larcenies, woman wanted for questioning

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published:
walmart-larcenies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the people involved in larcenies from two Walmarts.

Investigators say the woman, pictured below, is wanted for questioning in connection to larcenies at the Walmarts in Richlands and on Yopp Road.

walmart-larcenies

Deputies say she drives an early 2000’s model Ford Focus that is burgundy/red in color with custom rims.

walmart-larcenies-2

Anyone with information about the larcenies or the identity of the woman is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273 or the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s