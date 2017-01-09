One dead in Duplin County accident

By Published:

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person is dead after an accident in Duplin County on Sunday afternoon.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened at 4:51pm on NC 903.

The report says the pickup truck, driven by Billy John Hannah of Wallace, was travelling North when the truck ran off the road. Hannah reportedly over-corrected and came back on the road. The truck then rolled over twice.

The truck’s passenger, Jesse Dale Harrell of Teachey, was killed in the crash.

Two minors were also in the truck, no word yet on their injuries.

Hannah is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Troopers say the deadly accident was not weather related.

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “One dead in Duplin County accident

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s