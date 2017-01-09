One dead in Duplin County accident

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person is dead after an accident in Duplin County on Sunday afternoon.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened at 4:51pm on NC 903.

The report says the pickup truck, driven by Billy John Hannah of Wallace, was travelling North when the truck ran off the road. Hannah reportedly over-corrected and came back on the road. The truck then rolled over twice.

The truck’s passenger, Jesse Dale Harrell of Teachey, was killed in the crash.

Two minors were also in the truck, no word yet on their injuries.

Hannah is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Troopers say the deadly accident was not weather related.