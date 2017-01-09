Trial delayed for former Marine charged in 2012 TNT Bingo shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The trial of a former Marine charged in the 2012 shooting death of a 65-year-old woman outside a bingo hall in Jacksonville has been postponed until at least next week.

Larry Forrest, 23, is accused of shooting Kim Flournoy outside TNT Bingo on Henderson Street.

Forrest’s attorney filed a motion in court to prevent two videos from being used during trial.

The judge began considering the motion last week.

One video is an interview Forrest has with detectives.

The other is his booking video.

The county district attorney argued both videos are crucial to the case.

A date has not yet been set for when a decision will be made.