Make it Monday: Capturing moments in a happiness jar

That’s exactly why we’re creating a happiness jar in this week’s Make It Monday to remember the good that comes your way each and every day for 2017.

This jar concept is an idea that dates back decades. It’s recently made its way to social media and all over Pinterest.

It costs little to nothing and is meant to capture some of your favorite moments.

Here’s what you need:

– paper

– markers

– a jar

We’re challenging you to write a note of happiness, or something good that happened, every day for the entire year.

Then, just fold it up and put it in your jar.

You can collect your happy thoughts all year and read them at the end of the year, or you can look back on them monthly.

This jar is entirely yours and can be modified to fit you and your family’s needs.

