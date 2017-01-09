Injured from falling on ice? Where liability may lie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Several days after winter weather moved through, there are still many areas in the East that are covered in sheets of ice.

On Tuesday, some businesses and schools will resume normal schedules. Despite major roads and sidewalks cleared for the most part, a number of side streets are still treacherous.

“Crossing 10th street should be a struggle,” said ECU student Colby Wallmow. “I’m not looking forward to that, but hopefully I’ll get there alright.”

East Carolina University is on a normal schedule Tuesday, but many student apartment complexes are still very icy. Some students worry about the trip to get to campus, and possibly falling.

If you’re injured due to a fall, you may wonder if you can sue the property owner for injuries? In North Carolina, it is complicated because of something called contributory negligence.

“In North Carolina if you’re one percent at fault, and they’re 99 percent at fault, it doesn’t matter, that one percent is all it takes,” said Tyrell Clemons, who deals with personal injury claims.

Clemons said North Carolina is still one of the few states that has contributory negligence. He says things like walking too fast, not paying attention, or even being on your phone could be grounds to throw out a personal injury claim.

When it comes time to figure out which cases to take, Clemons said he looks at a number of things.

“When you’re in a position when you’re a business owner or you’re a owner of a property or a lawful occupant of a property, and you do nothing when you know people are going to come on that property, that’s what causes concern,” he said.

Clemons said if a property owner has laid out salt and taken steps to protect people, that will be taken into account.

If you are injured, Clemons said you need to document the environment, and identify and possibly witnesses of the fall right away. After that, you should contact the owner to notify them.

Vidant Medical Center said there has been an increase in the number of hospital admittance due to falls. Hospital officials remind everyone to take take some precautions to better protect yourself.

Wear appropriate footwear. Avoid walking in shoes that have smooth surfaces, which increase the risk of slipping.

Walk consciously. Be alert to the possibility that you could quickly slip on an unseen patch of ice. Avoid the temptation to run to catch a bus or beat traffic when crossing a street.

Walk cautiously. Your arms help keep you balanced, so keep hands out of pockets and avoid carrying heavy loads that may cause you to become off balance.

Walk “small.” Avoid an erect, marching posture. Look to see ahead of where you step. When you step on icy areas, take short, shuffling steps, curl your toes under and walk as flatfooted as possible.

Use special care when entering and exiting vehicles; use the vehicle for support.

Watch where you are stepping and … GO S-L-O-W-L-Y