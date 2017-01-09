Icy roads still a concern heading into the work week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9 On Your Side continues tracking the latest conditions on the roads after the winter storm over the weekend.

For those who plan on venturing out Monday morning, remember freezing temperatures have kept ice on many roads. DOT crews were able to treat most of the main roads in the East, but the bigger problems could come on the secondary roads.

Conditions are slowly but surely improving. DOT crews are still keeping an eye on roadways and plan to treat them with snow plows and rock salt as needed.

Some drivers decided to take a chance on these slick roads over the weekend but say they’re still concerned.

“I don’t think there is nothing too important to risk your life because you only have one so if you don’t have to go out there, it’s best to stay at home because you only get one life so be smart,” Greenville resident Priscilla Johnson said.

With ice still on the roads, officials are reminding people to slow down and leave plenty of room between vehicles. Remember, just because a road looks clear doesn’t mean it is. Black ice is still a factor in many areas.

Sunday, many drivers said they had worries heading into the work week.

“I’m concerned for my coworkers that may be traveling. Yesterday and today was going to be the worst of it but tomorrow morning there is going to be a lot of slick spots in the areas of the shadows that aren’t thawing right now,” said Greenville resident Craig Bogenn.

Some of the biggest headaches might come before even pressing the gas pedal, as many cars are covered in a coat of ice.

There is an easy solution made of 2/3 rubbing alcohol and 1/3 water that helps dissolve ice.