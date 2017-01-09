Icy roads keep tow truck drivers busy

Kenneth Roundtree Published: Updated:
towtruck

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Icy roads made for a busy weekend for tow truck drivers.

G-Vegas Towing and Recovery said they had been clearing wrecks all day Monday, and they said icy roads were the main cause.

G-Vegas Towing and Recovery’s Stewart Warren said he expects his drivers will continue to be busy throughout the night and into Tuesday.

“It’s been very icy and very slick road conditions,” said Warren. “Cars just slide off, cause accidents. Lot of work out here. Long hours, a lot of man hours. Cold, but we are getting it done.”

Troopers continue to ask drivers to stay off the roads, and if you do have go out, drive slow and increase following distance.

