Icy roads contribute to morning accident in Pitt County, 3 people taken to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol says three woman were taken to the hospital after icy roads caused a truck to overturn in Pitt County.

Troopers say it happened around 10 a.m. on Mobley’s Bridge Road near Ivy Road in Grimesland.

NC Highway Patrol says the truck hit an icy patch on the road and crashed.

Troopers says emergency crews had to extract two woman who were trapped in the truck. Another person in the car was able to get out on her own.

Investigators say all three woman were taken to Vidant Medical Center, with unknown injuries.

Troopers are urging drivers to drive slow, especially on secondary roads.