Greenville credit union robbed; police search for suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville police are looking for a man in a credit union robbery that took place Monday morning.

Officers said they responded to an armed robbery at the State Employees Credit Union located on Hemby Lane at 11:15 a.m.

Employees told police the man entered the bank, passed a note implying he had a weapon and demanded money.

He ran away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Greenville police said.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10-5’11, approximately 200 pounds, wearing a dark coat and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

