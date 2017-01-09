Greene County community rallies after winter storm

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Like most places in the East, Greene County residents are just waiting for the snow and ice to melt.

“In the dark shaded areas, it’s real slushy and icy in the dark shaded spots there’s a whole ice out there,” said Greene County resident Denise Spruill.

Patel said he is worried about his customers’ safety, specifically those who are older or injured.

“They can’t risk and walk on the walkway sometimes, so they don’t come,” said Patel.

One of Patel’s frequent customers, Douglas Sauls, said it’s a community effort to stay safe and informed.

That means “looking out for one another,” said Sauls. “Actually knowing, okay we know what the situation is, and (to) just be cautious.”

Patel said his store location is filled with a caring community.

“They (are) all coming together all the time because we all have a local business — all the neighborhood business,” said Patel.

Sauls said with all that combined he knows they’ll get through any winter storm, by staying in touch.

