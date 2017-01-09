Forgotten candle leads to Williamston house fire

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published:
House-Fire-(1)

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A forgotten candle lit Sunday afternoon caused a fire that seriously damaged a Williamston home early Monday morning, Williamston Fire/Rescue officials said.

Officials said crews were called to the scene at 1151 East Park Road at 2:50 a.m., and the fire had auto-ventilated, causing flames to come out the windows.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours, and while no firefighters were hurt, some did slip on the slick ice.

The three women who lived in the home got out safely.

Officials said the fire started when the candle caught the drapes on fire, and the blaze spread to the rest of the room.

While the fire was contained to two bedrooms, smoke damage caused the home to be a total loss, fire officials said.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s