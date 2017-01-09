Forgotten candle leads to Williamston house fire

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A forgotten candle lit Sunday afternoon caused a fire that seriously damaged a Williamston home early Monday morning, Williamston Fire/Rescue officials said.

Officials said crews were called to the scene at 1151 East Park Road at 2:50 a.m., and the fire had auto-ventilated, causing flames to come out the windows.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours, and while no firefighters were hurt, some did slip on the slick ice.

The three women who lived in the home got out safely.

Officials said the fire started when the candle caught the drapes on fire, and the blaze spread to the rest of the room.

While the fire was contained to two bedrooms, smoke damage caused the home to be a total loss, fire officials said.