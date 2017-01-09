First Alert Forecast: Icy roads and figid temperatures continue through Monday

SUMMARY: Arctic high pressure keeps its grip on the East for at least another day then a nice warming trend is on the way later in the week. Here are the latest forecast details:

THIS MORNING: Clear and frigid. Any moisture left on the roads from yesterday re-froze so expect icy conditions on some area roads through morning as well as sidewalks and grass. Lows are in the single digits to teens inland, lower to mid 20s at the coast with wind chills area-wide in the single digits.

THIS AFTERNOON: Lots of sunshine, but still cold. Highs will struggle to get to the lower 30s. With temperatures at or slightly above freezing, we should start to melt more of the ice. Winds will continue to be breezy, thus wind chills will be in the 20s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear again overnight and still pretty frigid with lows in the teens inland and 20s along the coast. More icy roads and pavement are likely tonight. Wind chills first thing tomorrow morning will continue to be frigid, in the teens and twenties.

A LOOK AHEAD: Warming up above freezing for the first time since Saturday in some areas by Tuesday as highs jump back into the 40’s. A cold front tries to sink south into the area Wednesday, bringing the chance for a few rain showers, especially the farther north toward the VA line you go. That front lifts well north of the area Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds off the East Coast. Temperatures jump into the 60’s to near 70 to end out the week!

