ECU to operate on regular schedule Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University has announced they will operate on a regular schedule, including classes, on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be the first day of class for 2017 Spring semester. In a release, the university said semester deadlines including registration, drop/add and bill payments will be adjusted accordingly.

The university said strong sun and extra effort from snow removal crews over the weekend helped clear most primary roads in the area, but parking lots and sidewalks on campus may still have icy patches.

For more information, visit about campus services including dining, the student recreation center, and transit visit: www.ecu.edu/studentaffairs/

Additional ECU Alert information is posted on the ECU Alert website at www.ecu.edu/alert and on ECU’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.