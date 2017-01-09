ECU students enjoy extra day of winter break

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University students tacked on an extra day of winter break Monday with classes cancelled due to the weather.

Many students took their time returning to Greenville to avoid bad roads, while other students soaked in the last of their break.

Graduate student Akieva Andrews said the extra day of break was nice because it gave her more time to prepare for the upcoming semester.

She visited stores to pick up more highlighters and pens for her classes.

“This semester I’m really worried about focusing and getting my focus back, so it gave me an extra day,” said Andrews. “I was able to go to target and get last minute things that I needed.”

ECU classes will return to normal schedule starting on Tuesday.

 

 

