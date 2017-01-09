Beaufort Co. deputies seize drugs, cash in traffic stop

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published:
kevin-boomer-clyde-wiggins-drugs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seized 60 grams of cocaine, seven grams of marijuana and $2,300 in cash during a traffic stop Thursday.

Kevin Boomer, 40, and Clyde Wiggins, 26, both of Washington, face charges related to the stop.

Boomer was charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, trafficking in cocaine by transportation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wiggins was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traffic stop arrests

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s