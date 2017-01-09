Beaufort Co. deputies seize drugs, cash in traffic stop

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seized 60 grams of cocaine, seven grams of marijuana and $2,300 in cash during a traffic stop Thursday.

Kevin Boomer, 40, and Clyde Wiggins, 26, both of Washington, face charges related to the stop.

Boomer was charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, trafficking in cocaine by transportation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wiggins was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

