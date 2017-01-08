The Latest: 1 person dies in wreck on icy N. Carolina road

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on winter weather in North Carolina (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper says a car skidded off an icy interstate in North Carolina, killing one person.

The death Sunday morning in Montgomery County south of Asheboro is the first reported death from this weekend’s winter storm in the state. It is the fourth death from the storm in the U.S., all in vehicle wrecks.

Cooper says two other people in the car were seriously injured when the vehicle slid into a tree on Interstate 73/74. The names of the people killed and injured were not released.

He says 2,640 customers remained without power late Sunday afternoon in 37 counties.

The governor also gave an update on the two hikers rescued in western North Carolina, saying they suffered from hypothermia.

___

1 p.m.

The winter storm has caused federal authorities to extend the deadline for North Carolina victims of Hurricane Matthew to apply for disaster assistance.

Gov. Roy Cooper says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state’s request for a 14-day extension, putting the new deadline at Jan. 23.

This is the second extension granted to help victims of the hurricane. The state requested more time for survivors because of a notable dip in registrations during the holiday season.

The new deadline applies to homeowners, renters and businesses submitting applications for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Registration is open to survivors in 45 counties designated for individual assistance.

___

12:15 p.m.

Temperatures around the Triad area of North Carolina could be heading to lows not seen in more than 20 years.

The National Weather Service said the lows Monday morning around Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point could fall to zero or below. Forecasters say snow cover on the ground in the area will help push temperatures down a few degrees. Raleigh’s forecast low is 7 degrees.

Forecasters say the last time Greensboro hit zero degrees was on Jan. 19, 1994. The city has hit zero or below only 14 times since 1903, when weather record-keeping began.

The lowest temperature ever in Greensboro was 8 degrees below zero on Jan. 21, 1985. A record cold wave spread across the state that day with North Carolina’s lowest temperature ever recorded of minus-34 atop Mount Mitchell.

___

11 a.m.

North Carolina’s icy roads are no friend to anyone, including vehicles sent to help.

In Asheville, the ice caused a fire truck to crash into a store Saturday evening. Assistant Asheville Fire Chief Barry Hendren tells the Asheville Citizen-Times (http://avlne.ws/2i78FkJ) the truck was responding to a fire alarm when the driver lost control on a patch of ice.

He says the truck crashed through the wall of Kitchens Unlimited. One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police tell the Winston-Salem Journal (http://bit.ly/2iRX6fK) that a salt truck overturned on Business 40 early Saturday morning. The truck flipped as it was laying salt on the highway, which was closed temporarily. Police say no one was injured.

___

10:40 a.m.

North Carolina utilities are reporting that about 6,000 customers are without power as temperatures from a winter blast of snow and cold are forecast to drop into the single digits in some areas.

Duke Energy reported that about 5,300 customers are without power in the state with the majority of those outages in Franklin and Gaston counties. Dominion reported about 550 customers without power in its coverage area in eastern North Carolina.

The National Weather Service reports that 12.5 inches of snow fell on Mount Mitchell, the highest amount in western North Carolina reported so far. Of that total, 11.5 inches had fallen through noon Saturday. Other snowfall reports in double digits include 11 inches farther east in Guilford County.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until sometime Tuesday morning.

___

9:50 a.m.

Rescuers have found two hikers missing for more than a day in the frigid North Carolina mountains without food and water and only a small fire for warmth.

The North Carolina Emergency Response Team said in a news release that a helicopter using a tool that can detect heat found the hikers around 5 p.m. Saturday in the Shining Rock Wilderness area about 25 miles southwest of Asheville.

Authorities say the hikers had called 911 on Friday and again Saturday morning, saying their situation was getting dire. But the helicopter couldn’t fly until the storm that dumped about 7 inches of snow in the area cleared.

It took rescuers about two hours to get to the men. They were taken to the hospital, and authorities did not know their conditions.

___