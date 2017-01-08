Pitt County residents have growing concerns as roads begin to ice over

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday brought sunshine and some melting, but that wouldn’t last for long.

Priscilla Johnson ventured out on Sunday to run errands. When she headed outside she described the roads having a lot of ice still on them.

“You better be careful while you’re driving because it’s a lot of black ice and a lot of slippery spots out here,” explained Johnson

The sun was shining Sunday lending many other people in Greenville to head outside.

Shadah Abas and her mother were out running errands in the below freezing temperatures, but they ran into some trouble

“Our battery died,” explained Abas. “We went inside for a few minutes and came back and was dead.”

That’s when Craig Bogenn stepped in and saved the day, by helping to jump their car.

He said cold weather and ice isn’t going to stop his warm heart.

“That’s where some of the warmth comes from is helping each other,” said Bogenn

But he does worry for what the future might bring, As the roads began to freeze over.

“Roads are starting to thaw out right now but they are going to be freezing up later so I am worried about that for folks,” he explained.

The NC DOT spent many hours clearing the main roads, but it’s the secondary roads NC highway patrol wants you to be cautious of.

“Just because the interstates across the state seem to be clear the secondary roads that lead to those interstates are still very treacherous,” said NC Highway Patrol.

