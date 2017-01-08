First Alert Forecast: Icy roads and figid temperatures continue through Monday

SUMMARY: Sunshine returns today, but bitterly cold temperatures will lead to icy roads. Here are the latest forecast details:

THIS MORNING: Temperatures are frigid this morning. Temperatures are in the teens inland and 20s along the immediate coast but winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, thus wind chills are in the single digits and lower teens along the coast. Skies are clear but there are many icy spots on the roadways, grass and pavement, thus it is slick and slippery by car and by foot. You will want to save a few extra minutes to warm up, defrost and scrape the car of snow and ice this morning.



THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny, but temperatures will struggle to reach 30. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, thus wind chills will be in the teens. Icy roadways and pavement will continue to be a problem.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows are also frigid tonight, in the teens. Winds will continue to be breezy, so wind chills will continue to be in the single digits first thing tomorrow morning as you head back to work. Icy roadways & pavement will also continue to be a problem.

SNOWFALL TOTALS:

A LOOK AHEAD:







