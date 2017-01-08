First Alert Forecast: Icy roads and figid temperatures continue through Monday

SUMMARY: Sunshine returns today, but bitterly cold temperatures will lead to icy roads. Here are the latest forecast details:

THIS MORNING: Temperatures are frigid this morning. Temperatures are in the teens inland and 20s along the immediate coast but winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, thus wind chills are in the single digits and lower teens along the coast. Skies are clear but there are many icy spots on the roadways, grass and pavement, thus it is slick and slippery by car and by foot. You will want to save a few extra minutes to warm up, defrost and scrape the car of snow and ice this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON:  Skies will be sunny, but temperatures will struggle to reach 30. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, thus wind chills will be in the teens. Icy roadways and pavement will continue to be a problem.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows are also frigid tonight, in the teens. Winds will continue to be breezy, so wind chills will continue to be in the single digits first thing tomorrow morning as you head back to work. Icy roadways & pavement will also continue to be a problem.

SNOWFALL TOTALS:

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
16° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
17° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
19° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
20° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
21° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
22° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
23° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
22° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
21° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
20° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
20° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
20° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
19° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
17° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
16° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
14° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
14° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
13° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
12° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
11° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
13° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
15° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
18° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
21° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
24° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
28° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
30° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
30° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
27° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
26° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
24° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
24° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
22° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
22° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
21° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
20° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
20° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
21° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
21° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
20° F
precip:
0%
