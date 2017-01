SNOW HILL, NC (WNCT) – One home in Snow Hill was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday evening.

It happened on Greeneacres Road after 7pm.

Shine Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremy Anderson told WNCT at least eight departments were on scene, including the Snow Hill Fire Department.

Residents of the home were inside when the fire happened, but got out safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.