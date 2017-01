ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – An accident is causing a major traffic delay in Nash County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says I-95 S at U.S.64 is reduced to one lane.

The NC Emergency Management says the delay comes after a tractor-trailer and car collided. Emergency crews are working to clear the accident; however, there is a hazardous situation involving an oil leak.

For the latest information on road conditions in your area, click here.