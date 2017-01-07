Tar Heels and Wolfpack postpone game

Roy Williams
North Carolina coach Roy Williams shouts instructions to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Winter weather and potentially dangerous road conditions have led to the postponement of Saturday night’s rivalry game between No. 14 North Carolina and North Carolina State until Sunday.

In a news release Saturday afternoon, UNC said the game would be played at 1 p.m. Sunday. That comes after a storm brought snow and freezing rain to the area starting Friday night and running into Saturday afternoon.

UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement that school officials “are not comfortable with the idea that thousands of people … would be leaving the arena tonight after 10 p.m.”

While temperatures are expected to remain below freezing Sunday, Cunningham said officials “think there is a huge difference between driving in the daylight as opposed to this evening.”

1/7/2017 3:20:42 PM (GMT -5:00)

 

