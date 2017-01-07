Pirates hold on for first AAC win

zach-maskavich By Published:
ecu womens 2

(GREENVILLE, N.C.) – The ECU women’s basketball team picked up their first AAC win of the year as they held on to beat Temple, 58-57 on Saturday afternoon at Minges Coliseum.

With the game tied at 55, Antoinette Bannister was able to bank in the game winning three with :15 left in regulation.

Redshirt senior, Bre McDonald led the Pirates with 16 points. While Bannister and Kristen Gaffney both scored in double-figures in the victory.

Alicia Froling led all scorers with 22 points in the loss. The Mustangs also won the rebounding battle 46-34.

The victory helps improve the Pirates to 10-6 overall, 1-2 AAC. ECU will now hit the road on Wednesday when they battle Temple at 7 p.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s