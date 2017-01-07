Pirates hold on for first AAC win

(GREENVILLE, N.C.) – The ECU women’s basketball team picked up their first AAC win of the year as they held on to beat Temple, 58-57 on Saturday afternoon at Minges Coliseum.

With the game tied at 55, Antoinette Bannister was able to bank in the game winning three with :15 left in regulation.

Redshirt senior, Bre McDonald led the Pirates with 16 points. While Bannister and Kristen Gaffney both scored in double-figures in the victory.

Alicia Froling led all scorers with 22 points in the loss. The Mustangs also won the rebounding battle 46-34.

The victory helps improve the Pirates to 10-6 overall, 1-2 AAC. ECU will now hit the road on Wednesday when they battle Temple at 7 p.m.