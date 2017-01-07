Pirates drop third straight in loss to Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Daniel Dingle scored 19 points, Ernest Aflakpui had a career-high 13 points with 10 rebounds and Temple beat East Carolina 81-62 on Saturday.

Aflakpui scored five straight points to start a 10-2 Temple run for a 62-48 lead midway through the second half and the Owls led by double digits the rest of the way.

Quinton Rose added 14 points and Mark Williams scored 13 off the bench while Obi Enechionyia had 12 for Temple (10-7, 1-3 American). Dingle also had five rebounds, six assists and three steals to help the Owls snap a three-game losing streak.

At halftime, Jim Williams (’66) and John Baum (’69) were inducted into the Temple Ring of Honor and will have their names permanently displayed in the Liacouras Center. Williams is the only Owl to lead his team in scoring and rebounding for three straight seasons. Baum, like Williams, is one of five Temple players to score over 1,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds.

B.J. Tyson, averaging a team-high 12.3 points, finished with just eight points on 4-of-12 shooting for East Carolina (9-8, 1-3), which lost its third game in a row.

