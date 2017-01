GREENVILLE, N.C. ( WNCT) – Multiple fire departments responded to a storage unit fire in Pitt County.

It happened around 7 o’clock Saturday night on West Firetower Road in Winterville.

When firefighters arrived smoke was coming from some of the storage units.

Our reporter on the scene says the sign outside the storage unit read Firetower Secure Storage.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

We are working to get more information.