Most roads partially covered with snow/ice across eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Much like the weather, roadways across eastern Carolina are a mixed bag.

In many areas, which have just seen rain, roadways are mostly clear. However, with falling temperatures, there are expected to be slick spots.

Roadways in areas which saw freezing rain, sleet, and snow are covered or partially covered with snow and ice.

Motorists are advised to stay off the roads Saturday.

Find Travel Information from NCDOT here.

County By County:

Beaufort Clear With Possible Icy Spots

Clear With Possible Icy Spots Bertie Covered With Snow/Ice

Covered With Snow/Ice Camden Covered With Snow/Ice

Covered With Snow/Ice Carteret Clear

Clear Chowan Partially Covered With Snow/Ice

Partially Covered With Snow/Ice Craven Clear

Clear Currituck Partially Covered With Snow/Ice

Partially Covered With Snow/Ice Dare Clear

Clear Duplin Clear With Possible Icy Spots

Clear With Possible Icy Spots Edgecombe Covered With Snow/Ice

Covered With Snow/Ice Gates Partially Covered With Snow/Ice

Partially Covered With Snow/Ice Greene Partially Covered With Snow/Ice

Partially Covered With Snow/Ice Halifax Covered With Snow/Ice

Covered With Snow/Ice Hertford Partially Covered With Snow/Ice

Partially Covered With Snow/Ice Hyde Clear With Possible Icy Spots

Clear With Possible Icy Spots Jones Clear

Clear Lenoir Partially Covered With Snow/Ice

Partially Covered With Snow/Ice Martin Partially Covered With Snow/Ice

Partially Covered With Snow/Ice Nash Covered With Snow/Ice

Covered With Snow/Ice Northampton Covered With Snow/Ice

Covered With Snow/Ice Onslow Clear

Clear Pamlico Clear Clear

Clear Clear Pasquotank Covered With Snow/Ice

Covered With Snow/Ice Perquimans Partially Covered With Snow/Ice

Partially Covered With Snow/Ice Pitt Partially Covered With Snow/Ice

Partially Covered With Snow/Ice Tyrrell Clear With Possible Icy Spots

Clear With Possible Icy Spots Washington Clear With Possible Icy Spots

Clear With Possible Icy Spots Wayne Covered With Snow/Ice

Covered With Snow/Ice Wilson Covered With Snow/Ice