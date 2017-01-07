Most roads partially covered with snow/ice across eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Much like the weather, roadways across eastern Carolina are a mixed bag.

In many areas, which have just seen rain, roadways are mostly clear. However, with falling temperatures, there are expected to be slick spots.

Roadways in areas which saw freezing rain, sleet, and snow are covered or partially covered with snow and ice.

Motorists are advised to stay off the roads Saturday.

Find Travel Information from NCDOT here.

County By County:

  • Beaufort Clear With Possible Icy Spots
  • Bertie Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Camden Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Carteret Clear
  • Chowan Partially Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Craven Clear
  • Currituck Partially Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Dare Clear
  • Duplin Clear With Possible Icy Spots
  • Edgecombe Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Gates Partially Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Greene Partially Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Halifax Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Hertford Partially Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Hyde Clear With Possible Icy Spots
  • Jones Clear
  • Lenoir Partially Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Martin Partially Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Nash Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Northampton Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Onslow Clear
  • Pamlico Clear Clear
  • Pasquotank Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Perquimans Partially Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Pitt Partially Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Tyrrell Clear With Possible Icy Spots
  • Washington Clear With Possible Icy Spots
  • Wayne Covered With Snow/Ice
  • Wilson Covered With Snow/Ice

