Kinston fish market sees big business with Saturday’s wintry mix

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The wintry mix in Kinston didn’t keep some businesses from opening their doors to hungry customers Saturday.

It might have been cold and blustery outside, but you would never know it when you visited one of the many shops that were open in downtown Kinston.

“Great day, we’re up 30 percent when its rainy and cold,” said Chuck Reynolds, the manager at Reynold’s Seafood, a local fish market in Kinston. He said the wintry mix is actually good for business. “It’s actually a great fish day. If the roads were a little better like yesterday. If we can get here, we’re gonna be open. We’ve got a perishable item. We’ve already had customers calling.”

With the mercury dropping outside, folks in Kinston seem to be after one thing.

“Fish stew,” said Reynolds. “It’s just that comfort food you can sit and cook in a pot on the stove and let it sit there all day and just eat it all during the day.”

He said the market’s never been busier, “We sold about 400 pounds of rot yesterday, which is big. That’s like a week’s worth in one day.”

He said they’ve got about 300 pounds of flounder and sea mullets in the shop they’re hoping to sell.

As for all the fresh fish, if the power goes out, the owners said not to worry, they have a freezer in the back and they’ll put it all in there.