First Alert Forecast: Winter storm impacts the East

SUMMARY: Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through the afternoon, and a “First Alert Weather Day” is also in effect. Coastal low pressure system will bring measurable snow and ice to eastern North Carolina. See the details below.

SATURDAY: Winter mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain likely through the early afternoon. Temperatures near freezing this morning will slowly fall through the 20’s by afternoon. Winds will be breezy, gusting over 30 mph at times (40-50+ mph near the coast). A Gale Warning is in effect at the coast, as well as a Coastal Flood Advisory. Storm system departs this evening, but temperatures remain below freezing through Sunday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 31 ° F precip: 100% 30 ° F precip: 100% 30 ° F precip: 100% 29 ° F precip: 100% 29 ° F precip: 70% 28 ° F precip: 70% 27 ° F precip: 70% 27 ° F precip: 60% 27 ° F precip: 50% 27 ° F precip: 40% 27 ° F precip: 10% 26 ° F precip: 10% 25 ° F precip: 10% 24 ° F precip: 10% 24 ° F precip: 10% 23 ° F precip: 10% 22 ° F precip: 10% 21 ° F precip: 10% 20 ° F precip: 10% 19 ° F precip: 10% 18 ° F precip: 0% 17 ° F precip: 0% 17 ° F precip: 0% 16 ° F precip: 0% 15 ° F precip: 0% 15 ° F precip: 0% 15 ° F precip: 0% 18 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 10% 20 ° F precip: 10% 19 ° F precip: 10% 18 ° F precip: 10% 17 ° F precip: 10% 16 ° F precip: 10% 14 ° F precip: 10% 12 ° F precip: 10% 12 ° F precip: 0% 11 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast