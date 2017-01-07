First Alert Forecast: Winter storm impacts the East

pierce-legeion By Published: Updated:
010717_wx_capture

SUMMARY: Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through the afternoon, and a “First Alert Weather Day” is also in effect. Coastal low pressure system will bring measurable snow and ice to eastern North Carolina. See the details below.

SATURDAY: Winter mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain likely through the early afternoon. Temperatures near freezing this morning will slowly fall through the 20’s by afternoon. Winds will be breezy, gusting over 30 mph at times (40-50+ mph near the coast). A Gale Warning is in effect at the coast, as well as a Coastal Flood Advisory. Storm system departs this evening, but temperatures remain below freezing through Sunday.

010717_wx_capture_2 010717_wx_capture_3 010717_wx_capture_4 010717_wx_capture_5 010717_wx_capture_6 010717_wx_capture_7 010717_wx_capture_8 010717_wx_capture_9

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Sat
31° F
precip:
100%
7am
Sat
30° F
precip:
100%
8am
Sat
30° F
precip:
100%
9am
Sat
29° F
precip:
100%
10am
Sat
29° F
precip:
70%
11am
Sat
28° F
precip:
70%
12pm
Sat
27° F
precip:
70%
1pm
Sat
27° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Sat
27° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Sat
27° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sat
27° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
26° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
25° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
24° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
24° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
23° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
22° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
21° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
20° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
19° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
18° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
17° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
17° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
16° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
15° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
15° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
15° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
18° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
20° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
21° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
23° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
26° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
27° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
26° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
22° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
20° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
20° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
19° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
18° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
17° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
16° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
14° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
12° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
12° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
11° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.