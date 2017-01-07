Families across the east brave winter weather, as NC DOT clears the way

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – 9 On Your Side talked to state transportation on their plan to keep roads from icing over, and tips you may need to know.

Roads in Pitt County throughout the day were slushy and wet.

Many people like Gloria Edwards who getting behind the wheel said they were surprised to find more ice than snow.

“When you’re out there on the roads it’s just really slushy and it like makes it hard for you to drive in it,” said Edwards.

The NC dot was out early clearing the precipitation off the roads.

As crews told you throughout the week, they started with higher traffic roads like HWY 11 and 264.

DOT’s Dillon Wade said they clear each road with a three truck system.

“We have two motor graters running ahead of our actual plow trucks. What we do is the snow plows scrape up the ice and whatever is left behind we salt and the salt actually breaks down the ice and then we can remove it later.”

A few families out in Washington took the day to spend time with their family playing in the snow by sledding

Zack Mixon said sledding is a good way to maximize fun for the kids.

“We needed to get out of the house we were stir crazy, we got young kids you got to get out,” said Mixon.

It was all fun and games.

But the NC DOT wants to remind you that after dark, more issues can come into play.

“At night what happens is the temperatures get real cold and wet sludge or snow that is on the road will actually freeze over and be a solid block of ice,” explained Wade.

They are working around the clock to keep you and your family safe when you decide to venture out.

“What we do is try to run salt during the night and the salt allows it to break down and then when the sun comes out a lot of times it will break down and then we can plow it again,” said Wade

They urge you to not go out onto the icy roads for your own safety.