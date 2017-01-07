Despite slick conditions, many brave the elements

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite slick roads, a lot of people kept up with their usual Saturday routines.

The frozen and frigid conditions delayed and canceled a handful of events this weekend.

One place never misses a beat. It’s the gas station, of course.

“Always open,” said Reggie Walton, out and about.

It’s where you’ll find a host of people who decided to do the same thing they always do on Saturday.

“People still had to live their lives,” said Walton.

“Work don’t stop. Bills don’t stop,” said Oscar Robinson, out and about.

Some were on their way to work. Others wanted to brave the elements.

9 On Your Side found one person who said the winter weather won’t affect her daily travels.

“No, not at all, not at all,” said Meachecole Davis, Greenville resident.

The roads are slick and you have to be careful.

Davis said a little ice won’t stop her day, “This is not bad weather to me. I’m a New Yorker. It’s not bad weather for me. As you see, I don’t even have on a coat. This is nothing.”

So business goes on as usual at the gas station of course.