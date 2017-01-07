Airports across the East adjust airline schedules

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Commercial airports across Eastern North Carolina are adjusting several airline schedules as a result of winter weather in the area.

All American Airlines flights to and from Charlotte-Douglass International (CLT) to Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV) for Saturday are cancelled.

A few American Airlines flights to and from Jacksonville’s Albert J. Ellis (OAJ) airport are cancelled. Some other American Airlines and Delta flights are reported to be on-time.

In New Bern, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is seeing cancellations, delays and on-time flights. A couple American Airlines arrival and departure flights are cancelled, others are reported to be on-time. Delta arrival flights are reported to be on-time, yet some departures are cancelled.

Be sure to check your flight number on the airline or airport website to check your flight number as flight status changes minute-by-minute.

 

