Tips to keep your plants alive during winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the onset of a winter storm, there are precautions you can take to keep your plants alive during winter weather.

Lowes garden expert Robin Leonard said to use a breathable material to cover outdoor plants.

The material should not touch the plant in case the weight of the snow breaks the leaves off.

“If they are in pots, bring them in,” said Leonard. “That could be your best bet, or at least bring them in the garage where it is a little bit warmer. That way the snow and the ice doesn’t weigh them down and break them off.”

Leonard said plants that usually can survive the weather are shrubs and evergreens.

Gardeners should also make sure they spread their salt to not let it get on plants, because it can kill them.