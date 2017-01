CURRITUCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Currituck County officials said Verizon Wireless has informed them it is experiencing a technical difficulty with phone circuits, which may result in some calls to 911 not being connected.

Anyone in Currituck County who cannot get through to 911 may report an emergency to the Currituck Communications Office at 252-232-2216.

Officials said Verizon is working to fix the problem, and customers should call Verizon directly if they have any questions about cell phone service.