Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo kicks off

Patricia Martellotti Published: Updated:
salem-rodeo

SALEM (WSLS 10) – The Salem Civic Center has transformed its arena for the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo which kicks off on Friday night.

Due to the recent wet weather, workers say they’ve been bringing in extra sand to help dry out the dirt for the annual championship.

Contestants from across the country are coming in to compete in the sanctioned rodeo.

Visitors can expect to see bull riding, barrel racing, as well as some new performances.

The rodeo begins Friday and will continue through Sunday.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s