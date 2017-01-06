Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo kicks off

SALEM (WSLS 10) – The Salem Civic Center has transformed its arena for the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo which kicks off on Friday night.

Due to the recent wet weather, workers say they’ve been bringing in extra sand to help dry out the dirt for the annual championship.

Contestants from across the country are coming in to compete in the sanctioned rodeo.

Visitors can expect to see bull riding, barrel racing, as well as some new performances.

The rodeo begins Friday and will continue through Sunday.