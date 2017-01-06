Pitt Co. Emergency Operations Center up and running for winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Emergency Operation Center is up and running, although it will not be open 24 hours unless it is needed.

There were multiple meetings Friday to discuss the winter storm, and the county has people on standby if the EOC starts to operate full time.

“We’re continuing to monitor the storm, communicating with all of our emergency services partners, and we will react accordingly to any type of situation we face as a result of the storm,” said Allen Everette, director of Pitt County Emergency Management.

Everette said emergency crews will continue to respond to calls throughout the storm, and he wants residents to know response times could be delayed if the roads are icy and slick.

He encouraged everyone to stay home and inside.