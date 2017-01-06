Pitt Co. Emergency Operations Center up and running for winter weather

zora-stephenson By Published: Updated:
pitt-eoc

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Emergency Operation Center is up and running, although it will not be open 24 hours unless it is needed.

There were multiple meetings Friday to discuss the winter storm, and the county has people on standby if the EOC starts to operate full time.

“We’re continuing to monitor the storm, communicating with all of our emergency services partners, and we will react accordingly to any type of situation we face as a result of the storm,” said Allen Everette, director of Pitt County Emergency Management.

Everette said emergency crews will continue to respond to calls throughout the storm, and he wants residents to know response times could be delayed if the roads are icy and slick.

He encouraged everyone to stay home and inside.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s