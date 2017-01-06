Onslow County man arrested for armed robbery

MAPLE HILL, N.C. (WNCT)- The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to the armed robbery of two people.

On January 2, deputies responded to a report of a robbery on Blue Creek Road. The two victims said a friend of theirs pointed a gun at them, stole their wallet and threatened to kill them if they called law enforcement.

The suspect was identified as Michael Jim Rich, 40, of Maple Hill.

Sheriff’s detectives investigated the incident and warrants were obtained for Rich.

Rich was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and 2 counts of assault by pointing a gun.

Rich, who turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office, was brought before the magistrate and placed under a $150,000 secured bond.