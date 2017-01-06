Onslow County Emergency Operations Center to be staffed 24/7 during storm

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Emergency Operations Center is planning to go into limited activation if heavy ice accumulation occurs, and regardless the center will be staffed 24/seven during the storm.

Employees are on standby to take calls and respond to concerns throughout the county.

“If it went into more of an ice event than snow, we would probably do a very limited EOC activation, which would only be Department of Emergency Services personnel,” said Norman Bryson, the Onslow County Emergency Services director.

The county will open a shelter at Jacksonville Commons Middle School in the event of widespread power outages.

