Multiple arrests made in string of Greenville car break-ins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville police have arrested seven people in a string of car break-ins that took place in south Greenville during the last several months.

In a release, officers said the break-ins occurred between October 15 and December 19 in the Dudley’s Grant, Oak Towne Drive, Irish Creek, Mill Creek, Meadow Woods, Augusta Trails and Surrey Meadows neighborhoods.

In most cases, the cars were left unlocked. Electronics, cash, credit cards, guns, jewelry, prescription medications and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit arrested and charged Shaolyn Lareese Godley, 16, Quajean Tylek Taft, 16, Travis John Kenerly, 18, Aaron A’trell Panton, 18, Devon Decarlos Cannon, 19, Zyquan Deverrio Howard, 20, and an unnamed juvenile in connection to 29 cases. They face a combined 197 charges.

Taft has been charged in connection with all of the cases. The juvenile has been charged in connection to the break-ins that occurred in Dudley’s Grant, Oak Towne Drive and Irish Creek. Cannon has also been charged with the Dudley’s Grant break-ins; while Howard, Panton, Godley, and Kenerly all face charges in connection to the Mill Creek, Meadow Woods, Augusta Trails and Surrey meadows cases.

Greenville police said surveillance, community tips and “good old-fashioned” detective work lead to the arrests.

The charges are as follows:

108 counts of Felony B/E Motor Vehicle

Three counts of Attempted B/E Motor Vehicle

Seven counts of Felony Larceny of Firearm

18 counts of Felony Larceny

58 counts of Misdemeanor Larceny

Three counts of Felony Financial Card Theft

Greenville break-in arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Devon Cannon Aaron Panton Travis Kenerly Quajean Taft Shaolyn Godley