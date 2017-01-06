Jacksonville lifts boil water advisory for section of Aldersgate subdivision

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Jacksonville has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for a section of the Aldersgate subdivision off Gum Branch Road.

The tests came back negative for contamination, and the city said the advisory was strictly a precaution and in line with state regulations.

In an earlier release, the city said a main water line serving the subdivision broke and has been repaired.

The city said there was no evidence of contamination, but state regulations require the precautionary boil water advisory until tests confirm the lack of contamination.

State contamination tests take between 24-48 hours and advisories cannot lifted until tests confirm the absence of bacteria.

The city is emphasizing the advisory was strictly a precaution, and no evidence of contamination was found.

 

