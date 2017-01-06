How to stay safe on the roads in winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With winter weather expected to head to the East this weekend, everyone is keeping an eye on the roads.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation advises everyone to stay at home if possible.

“If you can, stay home. Don’t drive on the roads while it’s dangerous. If you absolutely have to go on the road, drive slow, drive safe, keep an eye out for our equipment,” said Randy Hall, Pitt County Maintenance Engineer for DOT.

For those who decide to take a chance on slick roads, DOT offers the following advice:

Pack an emergency kit with things like an ice scraper, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, and a first aid kit.

Fill up on gas before winter weather hits.

When driving, leave plenty of room in between vehicles.

Drive slower. Remember, icy patches are not always easy to see.

Be alert at intersections in case the power is out. If the light’s out, treat it similar to a 4-way stop.

Before driving, clear as much snow or ice off the car as possible to keep it from flying off and hitting other cars.

If the car starts to slide, don’t hit the brakes. Take your foot off the gas and turn your steering wheel in the direction of the slide.

DOT crews in Pitt County will start brining Friday to help prevent havoc on the roads.

“It pretty much is effective. Whenever the snow starts falling on it, it’ll go ahead and start melting the snow and keep the snow from bonding to the road, make it easier to push the snow off the road,” Hall said.

Crews will be working around the clock to keep brine on roads and will have snow plows out during the storm.

Along with an emergency kit for the car, kitty litter could help if one’s car gets stuck. Pouring a little around the tires gives traction.