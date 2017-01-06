How to stay safe if your car skids on icy roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite warnings to stay off the road, troopers know it is likely they will still respond to the inevitable winter weather accidents.

“It’s going to be into the hundreds,” said Sgt. Christian Haddock with N.C. Highway Patrol.

Although accidents happen, Haddock has some recommendations for what to do to prevent accidents stemming from a skid from happening.

Haddock broke down what to do if you go into a skid.

“The best thing to do if you’re able to is just to coast across it,” said Haddock.

Haddock said not to slam on the brakes or touch the gas pedal when in a skid because that will only make things worse.

As you let your car glide, you also want to steer your way out of trouble.

“When (you) feel the vehicle start to lose control, you want to turn the steering wheel into the direction that you’re wanting to go,” said Haddock. “That should straighten your vehicle up.”

Icy spots are hard to see. Haddock said some places like bridges, curves and other spots where the sun does not heat up the road tend to freeze more easily than others.

Before anything happens, make sure to take your time to slow down and drive under the speed limit when roads are icy.

Of course, the best way to stay safe is to just stay home.