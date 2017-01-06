Garden expert explains how to keep your plants safe during winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you have a green thumb there are precautions you can take to keep you plants alive during winter weather.

Lowe’s garden expert Robin Leonard said use a breathable material to cover your plants outside.

You don’t want it to touch the plant in case the weight of the snow breaks the leaves off.

But you could always take things into your own hands.

“If they are in pots, bring them in. That could be your best bet or at least bring them in the garage where it is a little bit warmer, that way the snow and the ice doesn’t weigh them down and break them off,” explained Leonard

She said plants that usually can survive the weather are shrubs and evergreens.

You also want to make sure as you spread your salt to not let it get on your plants because it can kill them.

“Cause salt can burn the plants, even if you put salt down on your driveway and stuff, be careful not to get on your plants, because it can burn them if you dump some on them,” said Leonard