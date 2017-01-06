Garden expert explains how to keep your plants safe during winter weather

tamara-scott By Published:
plantts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you have a green thumb there are precautions you can take to keep you plants alive during winter weather.

Lowe’s garden expert Robin Leonard said use a breathable material to cover your plants outside.

You don’t want it to touch the plant in case the weight of the snow breaks the leaves off.

But you could always take things into your own hands.

“If they are in pots, bring them in. That could be your best bet or at least bring them in the garage where it is a little bit warmer, that way the snow and the ice doesn’t weigh them down and break them off,” explained Leonard

She said plants that usually can survive the weather are shrubs and evergreens.

You also want to make sure as you spread your salt to not let it get on your plants because it can kill them.

“Cause salt can burn the plants, even if you put salt down on your driveway and stuff, be careful not to get on your plants, because it can burn them if you dump some on them,” said Leonard

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s