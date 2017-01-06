First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Warnings in effect for eastern NC

SUMMARY: Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for eastern North Carolina for Friday evening and Saturday as a coastal storm system brings measurable precipitation (possibly snow or winter mix). The storm system will depart later Saturday evening, but roads could remain icy through the weekend with freezing temperatures in place.

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy this morning and temperatures are seasonable, in the mid to upper 30s inland and lower to mid 40s along the coast.Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are mostly cloudy this afternoon with a slight chance of a sprinkle. Any rain is likely to hold off until late evening. Highs are on the cool side, in the mid to upper 40s to around 50. Winds should stay light, out of the north.

TONIGHT: Rain moves in from the south and west starting in the late evening then should transition to all snow for inland areas and a mix of rain, snow and sleet along the coast. Snow could be accumulating up to a couple of inches overnight. Roadways will become slick overnight as temperatures drop and wintry precipitation moves in. You’ll especially want to pay attention to bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will be below freezing inland, allowing for snow and slightly above freezing closer towards the coast, allowing for a mix of wintry precipitation.

SATURDAY: Snow/winter mix is likely, with significant accumulations possible. Storm system will depart by Saturday evening. Highs in the 30’s, lows in the teens. Winds will be breezy out of the north and northwest, and could gust over 35 mph at the coast, thus single digit wind chills will set up for Sunday and Monday mornings. A Gale Warning will be in effect. We could see soundside flooding across the OBX, southern Pamlico Sound and Albemarle Sound as seas could be 5 to 12 feet. Dry conditions return Sunday, but freezing temperatures could lead to slick spots on the roadways.

