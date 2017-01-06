Finding last-minute necessities may pose challenge to eastern N.C. residents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the winter storm approaching, eastern North Carolinians who put off their shopping to the last minute may have a tough time finding necessities.

9OYS went out into the community to see how long it took to find winter weather necessities.

Items like rock salt and snow shovels were the most difficult to find.

A local Lowes Hardware expert say they have seen hundreds of people come in looking for rock salt, and they ran out early.

He said many people are coming in because they procrastinated

Lowes shopper Marcus Pitt waited until Friday, and now has to buy what’s left.

“I have a very young family,” said Pitt. “My wife, you know, carries babies inside and out the house, so I think it’s kind of very important for safety reasons, and I kind of waited at the last minute. You know, I didn’t think it was going to be this bad of a storm, but the way everyone is talking, I said let me come on out and grab it.”

Lowes Hardware expert Tyler Rouse warned if you do pick up water softener, it should only be as a last resort because it may cause long-term damage to your concrete

Pitt said once he salts his driveway and makes sure his family is safe, they have the crock pot going, and they are looking forward to spending some quality time together watching the weather.