ECU encourages students to return before Friday evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University has issued a release encouraging students traveling back from winter break to arrive before Friday evening and avoid travel Saturday due to the upcoming winter storm.

In the release, university officials said the heaviest precipitation is expected to occur between midnight and Saturday afternoon, and Sunday cold dangerous due to refreezing. They said they are continuing to monitor the storm.

The university said they will make a decision about classes no later than Sunday at 2 p.m. Should Monday classes be affected, semester deadlines for registration, drop/add, bill payments, etc. would be adjusted accordingly.

That information will be posted on the ECU Alert website at ecu.edu/alert and posted on ECU’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

ECU residence halls are open and the university said students should monitor the weather for your area and travel routes to determine the best times to travel back to Greenville from the holiday break.

Details regarding the ECU Physicians clinics are available on a special hotline: 252-744-5080 or 1-800-745-5181.

