Down East Wood Ducks to live stream logo unveiling

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Although the weather may suggest otherwise, a new baseball season isn’t far away, and the excitement is building for the first season for the Down East Wood Ducks.

At Historic Grainger Stadium, work continues to get things ready for the first game in April.

The franchise is finally set to unveil its team logo and will do so in a unique way — streaming the event on Facebook Live.

“People can log on, and they can follow along, and they can see the logo as it’s being unveiled,” said Wade Howell, the Wood Ducks’ general manager. “Plus, at the same time, if you’re on the site, then merchandise will be available to be sold as well. So people may be on there anyway looking for merchandise to be able to buy. So they can just follow along and see when the logo’s unveiled.”

The unveiling of the Wood Ducks logo is set for next Wednesday at 4 p.m. on the team’s Facebook page.